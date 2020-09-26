Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh groups will come together Saturday evening to honor the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The National Council of Jewish Women Pittsburgh, Bend The Arc Jewish Action: Pittsburgh and Repair The World Pittsburgh are holding a ceremony at the Sixth Presbyterian Church.
Events will include a service, highlights of Ginsburg’s legal career and local community speakers. It is set to start at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.
Organizers say masks are required and social distance guidelines will be followed. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a candle or flashlight.
