By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh groups will come together Saturday evening to honor the life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The National Council of Jewish Women Pittsburgh, Bend The Arc Jewish Action: Pittsburgh and Repair The World Pittsburgh are holding a ceremony at the Sixth Presbyterian Church.

Events will include a service, highlights of Ginsburg’s legal career and local community speakers. It is set to start at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Organizers say masks are required and social distance guidelines will be followed. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a candle or flashlight.

