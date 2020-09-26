CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 46 New Cases, And 3 Additional Deaths
A six-month investigation resulted in three arrests made Friday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place in New Castle in March.

25-year old Andre Robinson was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle along W. Washington Street.

(Photo Credit: Chris Hoffman)

In the six months since the shooting took place, the New Castle Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit have continued to investigate the homicide.

On Friday, that investigation came to a head when New Castle Police made three arrests in connection with the homicide. 

32-year old Tyler McMillan, 22-year old Karalinn Perrotta, and 24-year old Khalil Newman were arrested and all face numerous charges.

(Courtesy: New Castle Police Department)

Police say that their investigation discovered that Robinson was killed as the result of an ongoing feud with McMillan.

Police also say that Newman and Perrotta worked to set Robinson up and have him killed.

McMillan is being charged with Homicide, Conspiracy to commit homicide, persons (felon) not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, and two counts of receiving stolen property (firearms).

Newman is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Perrotta is being charged with Conspiracy to commit homicide and two counts of receiving stolen property.

 

