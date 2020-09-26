By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place in New Castle in March.

25-year old Andre Robinson was shot and killed while sitting inside a vehicle along W. Washington Street.

In the six months since the shooting took place, the New Castle Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit have continued to investigate the homicide.

On Friday, that investigation came to a head when New Castle Police made three arrests in connection with the homicide.

32-year old Tyler McMillan, 22-year old Karalinn Perrotta, and 24-year old Khalil Newman were arrested and all face numerous charges.

Police say that their investigation discovered that Robinson was killed as the result of an ongoing feud with McMillan.

Police also say that Newman and Perrotta worked to set Robinson up and have him killed.