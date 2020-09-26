Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New data from the University of Pittsburgh shows coronavirus cases appear to be leveling.
Only 30 new cases were reported among students from September 15 through September 22 along with one additional employee case.
However, university officials say it is too soon to loosen restrictions.
If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
