By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland Manor announced on Saturday that two additional employees and one contracted staff member have tested positive for coronavirus.
No additional positive cases were revealed in residents following testing.
It is expected that six members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will arrive on Sunday morning to provide assistance with testing staff and residents.
Westmoreland Manor has also put in a request for additional personal protective equipment. Currently, they are using 8,400 gowns per day.
