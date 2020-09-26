CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
Westmoreland Manor is preparing for assistance from the Pennsylvania National Guard.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Westmoreland Manor announced on Saturday that two additional employees and one contracted staff member have tested positive for coronavirus.

No additional positive cases were revealed in residents following testing.

    • It is expected that six members of the Pennsylvania National Guard will arrive on Sunday morning to provide assistance with testing staff and residents.

    Westmoreland Manor has also put in a request for additional personal protective equipment. Currently, they are using 8,400 gowns per day.

