By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Clairton City School District says classes will not be held on September 28 due to a water main break.
The district made the announcement Saturday evening on Twitter. The water main break was reported on Large Avenue in Clairton.
Please be advised that due to a water main break on Large Ave. Clairton City School District will not be in session on Monday 9/28/2020. We will keep our CCSD community updated of the situation and any changes. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/CR9mKGeHEw
— Clairton School (@Clairtonschool) September 26, 2020
The district said it will provide updates on the situation.
