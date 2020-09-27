CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
Filed Under:Clairton, Clairton City School District, Local News, School Cancelled, Water Main Break

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Clairton City School District says classes will not be held on September 28 due to a water main break.

The district made the announcement Saturday evening on Twitter. The water main break was reported on Large Avenue in Clairton.

The district said it will provide updates on the situation.

