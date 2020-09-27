Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Many local libraries and the groups that support them rely on book sales for revenue, but many have been hampered by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Like so many others, Friends of the Mt. Lebanon Library had to get creative, so on Saturday, they held a drive-thru book sale.
There was no need to spend time perusing.
Instead, customers pulled up, picked a genre, and received a bag of books.
The group says that all of the money raised from the sale goes back to the library.
You must log in to post a comment.