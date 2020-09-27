WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Members of the National Guard are expected to arrive today at Westmoreland Manor after an outbreak of Coronavirus cases.

It is expected that six national guard members will arrive this morning.

They will be providing assistance with testing staff and residents.

This comes after two additional employees and one contracted staff member tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Almost 50 residents and more than 20 employees with the long term care facility have been infected.

There are 336 residents at Westmoreland Manor.

Westmoreland County Commissioners say Excela Health and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program advised county leaders to bring in the National Guard to test patients and staff.

“We’re expecting them to come in and begin a more rigid surveillance testing and overseeing the precautions necessary to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Doug Chew.

At this point, no deaths have been reported at the facility.

Westmoreland Manor is continuing to test all staff and residents who test negative every three to seven days until it’s been two weeks since the most positive test result.

Westmoreland Manor has also put in a request for more personal protective equipment.

They are going through about 8,400 gowns per day.

The National Guard is expected to be there until Tuesday.