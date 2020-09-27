By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Michael Fuoco has resigned his position as president of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh.

According to the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh, Fuoco made his resignation official on Saturday night, telling the guild’s executive committee.

The resignation comes after the guild learned of an investigation involving Fuoco regarding allegations of violations of the mutual respect policy.

Following Fuoco’s resignation, first vice president Ed Blazina will be the interim president until an election can be held.

A full statement from the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh can be found below.

Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh’s Statement on the Resignation Of Michael Fuoco