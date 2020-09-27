CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians suffered a setback in their bid to host a first-round playoff series, losing 8-0 to Joe Musgrove and the major league-worst Pittsburgh Pirates.

Musgrove (1-5) earned his first victory in a year, allowing three hits while striking out 10 in a season-high seven innings.

The right-hander did not allow a run in his final two outings, striking out 21 over 13 frames.

Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes had five hits and Colin Moran drove in four runs for Pittsburgh.

The Indians had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Cleveland needs to win Sunday and have the White Sox lose to avoid starting the playoffs on the road.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)