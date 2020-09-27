PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the fourteenth day in a row with no rain for our area.

So far, this September is in the top 5 driest on record, where we are 2.11″ below normal.

It’s another day of warmth and sunshine ahead with high temperatures right around 80 degrees.

Monday also stays above normal with scattered showers in the afternoon ahead of a cold front and high temperatures staying around 80.

Then, we will see a seasonable start to Tuesday with high temperatures starting off in the mid-60’s, then temperatures will fall during the day.

Tuesday rain continues, leaving spots from Monday and Tuesday with around 1″ of rain.

Once that cold front passes, the chilly air is on for the rest of the week, with highs only getting into the low-60’s.

Friday and Saturday, we may not even make it out of the 50s!

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.