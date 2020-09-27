CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the fourteenth day in a row with no rain for our area.

So far, this September is in the top 5 driest on record, where we are 2.11″ below normal.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

It’s another day of warmth and sunshine ahead with high temperatures right around 80 degrees.

Monday also stays above normal with scattered showers in the afternoon ahead of a cold front and high temperatures staying around 80.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Then, we will see a seasonable start to Tuesday with high temperatures starting off in the mid-60’s, then temperatures will fall during the day.

Tuesday rain continues, leaving spots from Monday and Tuesday with around 1″ of rain.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Once that cold front passes, the chilly air is on for the rest of the week, with highs only getting into the low-60’s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Friday and Saturday, we may not even make it out of the 50s!

