CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The president shed some doubt on the ballot counting process in Pennsylvania in his speech.
Filed Under:2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Middletown, President Donald Trump

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — President Donald Trump hosted another rally in Pennsylvania Saturday night, making it the fifth one in September.

Speaking for over an hour in Middletown, Trump spoke about the coronavirus, the economy and his opponent Joe Biden.

“They’re gonna try to steal the election,” Trump said. “Look at this crowd. The only way they can win Pennsylvania frankly is to cheat on the ballots.”

RELATED STORIES:

On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf released a statement criticizing the president for holding gatherings in the state that violate social distancing and mask guidelines.

Comments