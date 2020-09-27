PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are going on two weeks straight with no rain recorded at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The last time this long of a stretch happened in September was back in 2017 where there was only .58″ of rainfall was recorded by this time, so we have now tied that.

The other 14-day streaks were in May of 2007, 2012 and July of 2009.

This dry stretch will end tomorrow for us with a cold front arriving in the evening bringing us some much-needed rain through Tuesday.

Right now, we are in the top 5 driest Septembers on record with only 0.64″ of rainfall since the start of the meteorological season, September 1st!

The other years in the top five are 2017 1985, 1937 and 1932. We are 2.11″ below normal for where we should be this time of the year for precipitation.

The longest streak of dry weather at the Pittsburgh International Airport was 25 days back in 1995 and luckily our streak ends.

With around an inch of rainfall coming with our cold front on Monday evening and Tuesday, this should help the abnormally dry situation we are dealing with.