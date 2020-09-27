Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Both sides of the West End Bridge after closed following a two-vehicle accident, according to Allegheny County dispatch.
The accident was first reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday. Police and medics are currently at the scene of the accident. No one has been transported from the scene at this time.
Both the cause of the accident and how long the bridge will stay closed are not known at this time. Vehicles that were on the bridge were directed off, according to dispatch.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
