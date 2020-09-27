Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning residents of a social security scam.
The scammers have called people and claim they are with the Social Security Administration, saying they have frozen the person’s account.
They then ask for personal information and payments.
Attorney General Morrisey says that you should never give personal information over the phone, especially your social security number.
He also reminded residents to not make payments by wire or via a gift card.
