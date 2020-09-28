By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Senator Bob Casey says he will not support President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Casey told KDKA political editor Jon Delano that the push to nominate her before a new president and Senate are elected is aimed at court hearings in November on the Affordable Care Act.

“The reason that this president and this Senate majority is rushing her through is so she can be on the court when the arguments take place on Nov. 10. And that argument is likely to be the predicate to a determination from the court to wipe out the Affordable Care Act, thereby destroying all the protections for preexisting conditions,” Casey said.

Casey says that 5.5 million Pennsylvanias have a preexisting condition. He added that he has no plans to meet with Judge Barrett because he will oppose her nomination.

Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who endorsed waiting eight months until after the 2016 election to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, says he will vote to confirm the president’s nominee if his “objective, non-partisan criteria” is met.

In two weeks, on Oct. 12, the confirmation hearing is set to begin in the Senate Judiciary Committee.