BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – According to police, a phone sex call now has a man facing several charges of child pornography. Their tip accused the suspect of sexually abusing a child.

Forty-eight-year-old John Godfrey of Brackenridge is facing 18 charges, including 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the criminal complaint, earlier this month the owner of a phone sex company alerted Brackenridge police after a call from Godfrey. He is accused of performing sexual acts on a 9-year-old child and having the child say hello on the call.

The company gave police a copy of the call where Godfrey identified himself and a young voice could be heard saying hi before the call ended. Court papers say in an interview with Allegheny County Police, Godfrey admitted to the call but claimed it was all fantasy, denying performing the sexual acts and saying he didn’t think someone would call police.

According to investigators, Godfrey told them he had child pornography on his phone of girls as young as 14.

Officers searched his phone and found “numerous” images of child pornography. They said several collaborated the sexual acts Godfrey described to the phone sex company.

He also face charges of unlawful contact with a child, indecent assault and endangering the welfare of children.

His criminal record shows in December of 2017, he pled guilty to indecent assault.

Godfrey bonded out of the Allegheny County Jail, he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.