By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Traveling long distances, big family gatherings, watching parades and sports in person – these are all traditional Thanksgiving activities. However, this year, the CDC says they are all among the highest risk activities for spreading coronavirus.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention released their Thanksgiving guidelines Monday.

According to the CDC, travel increases the risk of “getting and spreading” COVID-19.

Instead, they recommend gathering around the dinner table with the immediate family in your household and connecting virtually in order to share holiday dinner with loved ones who live farther away.

If you want others to attend dinner, the CDC says hosting a small outdoor dinner gathering is safer than being indoors, but still falls under “moderate risk” activities.

The CDC also recommends “preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others.”

In addition, they recommend watching parades and sports from the comfort of your own sofa.

As for Black Friday and other Thanksgiving weekend events, the CDC says to avoid shopping in crowded malls and stores, and instead take advantage of online sales and deals.

They also say it’s better to stay away from any large indoor holiday parties and gatherings.

Another “high risk” behavior over the holidays is the use of drugs and alcohol. The CDC says they can “cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors” when it comes to contracting and spreading the virus.

For more information on the CDC’s holiday guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus, visit their website here.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.