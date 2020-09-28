CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says Total Coronavirus Cases Surpass 12,000
The district says they are moving to remote learning to adhere to Health and Education Department guidelines.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Students at Gateway High School and Moss Side Middle School in the Gateway School District will attend online classes for the week.

This comes after the district was notified of positive Coronavirus cases at both schools.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

In letters sent to parents, the district stated they decided to temporarily move to remote learning to adhere to Health and Education Department guidelines.

(Photo Credit: KDKA) 

Deep cleaning of both buildings and contact tracing is underway.

