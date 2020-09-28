Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Students at Gateway High School and Moss Side Middle School in the Gateway School District will attend online classes for the week.
This comes after the district was notified of positive Coronavirus cases at both schools.
In letters sent to parents, the district stated they decided to temporarily move to remote learning to adhere to Health and Education Department guidelines.
Deep cleaning of both buildings and contact tracing is underway.
