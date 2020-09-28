By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MIDLAND (KDKA) — One person has been taken to an area hospital following a shooting in Beaver County.

County dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after being shot at the intersection of Midland Avenue and 6th Street.

Dispatchers say that gunfire rang out shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Monday.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police were still at the scene hours after the fact.

There is no word on any suspects or arrests.

Stay with KDKA for more details on this developing story.