By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,594 new cases of Coronavirus over the last 48 hours and seven additional deaths.

There were 918 new cases reported on Sunday, and 676 new cases today.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 156,826 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

#COVID19 Update (as of 9/28/20 at 12:00 am):

• 1,594 additional positive cases of COVID-19 (9/27 & 9/28)

• 156,826 total cases statewide

• 8,107 deaths statewide

• 1,855,491 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) September 28, 2020

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, is 193,277 with 5,572 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 19,538 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Sunday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,107.

There are 1,855,491 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 22,803 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,026 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 27,829 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,432 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,662 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

• Nearly 22% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

