By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man who disappeared over the weekend in Carrick.

According to police, 75-year-old Leslie Lampkin was last seen Sunday morning in the Carrick neighborhood.

He is known to frequent downtown, the North Side and Homewood.

Lampkin is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 105 pounds, has brown eyes and scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown, plaid blazer, black slacks, dress shoes and carries a small brown bag. He was also wearing a “female’s work badge.”

(Photo Courtesy: Pittsburgh Police)

Anyone with information on where Lampkin is should call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

