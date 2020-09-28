By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man who disappeared over the weekend in Carrick.

According to police, 75-year-old Leslie Lampkin was last seen Sunday morning in the Carrick neighborhood.

He is known to frequent downtown, the North Side and Homewood.

Pittsburgh Police detectives seek information in locating 75 yr old Leslie Lampkin. Last 9/27/2020 in Carrick wearing a brown blazer and black pants. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 412-323-7141. https://t.co/IcxnohE5Zc pic.twitter.com/lfyU8WgZX3 — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 28, 2020

Lampkin is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 105 pounds, has brown eyes and scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a brown, plaid blazer, black slacks, dress shoes and carries a small brown bag. He was also wearing a “female’s work badge.”

Anyone with information on where Lampkin is should call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Persons Unit at 412-323-7141.

