By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fullback Derek Watt will reportedly miss time with a hamstring injury.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Watt suffered a Grade 2 hamstring pull and he will miss “couple games.” Watt was injured during Sunday’s game against the Texans.
#Steelers FB Derek Watt suffered a Grade 2 hamstring pull, source said, which means he’ll miss a couple games. The Ultimate Tag host and special teamer left the win over the #Texans early.
Derek, T.J. Watt and Houston’s J.J. Watt playing against each other on Sunday was the first time three brothers appeared in the same NFL game since 1927.
