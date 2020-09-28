CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,594 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths
Watt was injured during Sunday's game against the Texans.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers fullback Derek Watt will reportedly miss time with a hamstring injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Watt suffered a Grade 2 hamstring pull and he will miss “couple games.” Watt was injured during Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Derek, T.J. Watt and Houston’s J.J. Watt playing against each other on Sunday was the first time three brothers appeared in the same NFL game since 1927.

