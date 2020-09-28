By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers, who are “optimistic” about hosting a limited number of fans in October, have a call with the Pennsylvania Department of Health this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t have any fans at home games during September, but the team announced last week they were “optimistic about hosting a limited amount of fans at Heinz Field” beginning with the game against the Eagles on Oct. 11.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Steelers said they have a call this week with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Dr. Rachel Levine has said that before allowing fans, there would have to be a significant decline in coronavirus cases.

“At this time, given the current circumstances, we feel it’s in the public’s best interest not to have fans at those football games,” she said earlier in September.

In July, the Steelers said they will require masks if fans are allowed at Heinz Field this season.