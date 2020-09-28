PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh airport has reported zero rain over the past two weeks.

Clearly, we need some rain and at least the chance for rain returns today with the better chance for rain coming in the overnight hours tonight, lasting well into Tuesday for many places across Western Pennsylvania.

Overall the rain chance for today is low, especially before 7:00 p.m.

Everyone will see some rain in the overnight hours and at least at this point, it looks like the best chance for Tuesday rain will be for places in or east of Westmoreland County.

While temperatures today will be on the mild side, temperatures will be a goood 5 to 10 degrees below average for the week.

Cooler weather is expected to arrive tomorrow behind overnight rain.

We will go from a forecast high of 80 today to highs in the mid to low 60’s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

By the time Friday rolls around, highs aren’t even expected to hit the 60’s with forecasting highs in the mid 50’s as we head into the weekend.

Morning lows don’t look to be too bad thanks to cloud cover that is expected.

Morning lows likely will fall to the mid to upper 30s to right around 40 degrees in Pittsburgh.

