By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who was just released from the Allegheny County Jail this morning is in custody after allegedly leading police on a chase through three states.
Police say the pursuit began in Pittsburgh and ended in St. Clairsville, Ohio along I-470 and lasted for more than an hour Monday.
Pittsburgh Police say it all started when a work truck with tools inside had reportedly been taken from a construction site in Station Square just before noon. When they saw the truck speed down West Carson Street, officers conducted a traffic stop on Ridenour Street.
That’s when the driver, 24-year-old Shad Bocella, allegedly fled and an officer fired their weapon.
Pittsburgh Police alerted state police as Bocella headed onto I-376 westbound, then 1-79 southbound, allegedly topping 80 mph at times.
West Virginia troopers were alerted before the chase crossed into their state just after 12:50 p.m.
Eventually Bocella crossed into Ohio and was taken into custody around 1:10 p.m., police say.
Bocella is facing charges in Ohio and Pittsburgh, and police are working with the Allegheny County DA to figure out what exactly he’ll be charged with.
