Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local college professor was acquitted on charges that he tried to abduct women as an Uber driver.
On Monday, a judge found Richard Lomotey not guilty of unlawful restraint. Kidnapping charges were previously dropped.
Two women accused Lomotey of not following their directions, pulling over and locking the rideshare doors. He allegedly told them, “You’re not going anywhere.”
But Lomotey disputes that, saying his Uber app froze. He had to restart it, and he pulled over to wait for it to kick back on.
You must log in to post a comment.