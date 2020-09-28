CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,594 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Richard Lomotey, Uber

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local college professor was acquitted on charges that he tried to abduct women as an Uber driver.

On Monday, a judge found Richard Lomotey not guilty of unlawful restraint. Kidnapping charges were previously dropped.

Two women accused Lomotey of not following their directions, pulling over and locking the rideshare doors. He allegedly told them, “You’re not going anywhere.”

But Lomotey disputes that, saying his Uber app froze. He had to restart it, and he pulled over to wait for it to kick back on.

Comments