By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University announced it will allow football fans back into Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time this season in a couple of weeks.

In a release on Monday, officials said fans will be back in the stands on Oct. 17 when West Virginia hosts Kansas. The stadium will operate at 25 percent capacity, with attendance being limited to approximately 15,000 fans for each remaining home game this season.

West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will welcome fans back to Milan Puskar Stadium for the first time this football season, when the Mountaineers play host to the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 17. https://t.co/QQeQRGkwFv — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) September 28, 2020

The release says fans will be required to wear masks inside the stadium and tailgating is not allowed.

“I want to thank all parties involved in getting to this point,” WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a release. “COVID-19 has presented many challenges, but we have always put the health and safety of our student-athletes, university and community first. Needless to say, we are excited to open our gates and welcome Mountaineer fans back to the stadium.”

Priority admittance will go to season-ticket holders who opted to keep their tickets for the 2020 season, the university’s athletic department said. A limited number of tickets will go to the visiting team.