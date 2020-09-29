Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park police say multiple vehicles were broken into and three were stolen this morning.
According to police, the break-ins and thefts happened early Tuesday morning. “Numerous” cars were entered, and three were stolen in Bethel Park and Upper St. Clair.
It happened between 4:30 and 5:30 a.m. around the Hi-Gate neighborhood on the streets of Myrna, Parkridge, Ashland and Forest, police say.
Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their security cameras and report suspicious activity to crimewatch@bethelpark.net.
You must log in to post a comment.