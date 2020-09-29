By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Gov. Tom Wolf joined state lawmakers in Bucks County to talk about healthcare Tuesday morning.
The Democrats emphasized the necessity for affordable health care, especially during a pandemic.
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments against part of the Affordable Care Act on Nov. 10.
“We cannot afford as Pennsylvanians, as Americans, to move away from affordable health care. Should the ACA be improved? Absolutely. I don’t think there’s anybody who doesn’t think we could do a better job and move forward. But what we can’t do is go back to what we had before, which was basically the emergency room.”
Gov. Wolf is calling on lawmakers in Washington to hold off on confirming President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett. Democrats say she’ll vote to dismantle the pre-existing conditions part of the ACA.
The Wolf administration says if that happens, more than 5 million Pennsylvanians could lose coverage.
