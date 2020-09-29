Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Details surrounding Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden’s upcoming stops in Western Pennsylvania have been announced.
On Wednesday, Joe Biden and Jill Biden will be taking part in a “Build Back Better Express” train ride across Ohio and Pennsylvania, with several train station stops in Western Pennsylvania.
Stops in the Pittsburgh area will include:
- Train station stop in Pittsburgh
- Train station stop in Greensburg
- Train station stop in New Alexandria
- Train station stop in Latrobe
- Drive-in event in Johnstown
After arriving in Johnstown, Joe Biden will deliver remarks.
