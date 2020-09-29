Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 87-year-old man.
State police asked for help finding him Tuesday afternoon before calling off the alert a few minutes later.
WESTERN PA/MD: Missing/Endangered. Anne Arundel Co. (MD) PD is searching for James Anders, 87; gray 1992 Buick Roadmaster, MD reg. BB4056; 5'9", 180 lbs., white hair, blue eyes, glasses; pinged near Routes 22 & 66 in Delmont, Westmoreland Co., Sept. 29 12:55 p.m. Call 911 if seen pic.twitter.com/nk4fjoOeWR
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 29, 2020
Police say he was found and is safe.
