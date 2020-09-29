CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,305
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He last "pinged" near Route 22 and 66 in Delmont.
Filed Under:Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DELMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have canceled a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for an 87-year-old man.

State police asked for help finding him Tuesday afternoon before calling off the alert a few minutes later.

Police say he was found and is safe.

Comments