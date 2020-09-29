Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Netflix users are being cautioned to be careful with emails claiming to be from Netflix.
A KDKA viewer received an email saying their subscription had been suspended.
However, things like the accent mark below the ‘N’ in Netflix and the e-mail address being from ‘Microsoft Online’ are both telltale signs of a phishing scam.
Scammers have tried to get people to provide their credit card numbers, or sometimes even their social security number.
The best bet in these situations is to delete the e-mail.
You can always check your account information to be safe.
