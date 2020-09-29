CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,594 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths
The scam attempts to get personal information through e-mail.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Netflix users are being cautioned to be careful with emails claiming to be from Netflix.

A KDKA viewer received an email saying their subscription had been suspended.

However, things like the accent mark below the ‘N’ in Netflix and the e-mail address being from ‘Microsoft Online’ are both telltale signs of a phishing scam.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Scammers have tried to get people to provide their credit card numbers, or sometimes even their social security number.

The best bet in these situations is to delete the e-mail.

You can always check your account information to be safe.

