By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A drug trafficking organization based in New Castle has been dismantled, federal prosecutors say.
In an indictment unsealed yesterday, 13 people were charged with conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
“Mexican cartels present a clear and present danger to the safety and well-being of our western Pennsylvania communities. Our success in dismantling such a broadreaching drug trafficking network is due to strong local, state and federal coordination, and the leadership of Lawrence County DA Joshua Lamancusa and Mercer County DA Peter Acker,” said U.S. Attorney Brady in a statement.
“Together, we remain committed to keep these drugs – and the violence and public health challenges they bring – out of our neighborhoods and communities.”
Prosecutors say local, state and federal agencies worked together to make arrests and seizures that included almost 100,000 doses of heroin and “significant doses” of cocaine, fentanyl and more.
