By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 988 new cases of Coronavirus Tuesday and 16 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 157,814 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

Allegheny County is reporting 71 new cases today, Centre County is reporting an increase of 103 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, is 190,042 with 6,014 positive cases,” according to the Health Department. There were 23,040 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. on Monday. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,123.

There are 1,866,761 patients across the state who have tested negative to date.

#COVID19 Update (as of 9/29/20 at 12:00 am):

• 988 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 157,814 total cases statewide

• 8,123 deaths statewide

• 1,866,761 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) September 29, 2020

Here is the full age breakdown of patients who have tested positive across the state:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

• Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Nearly 22% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 22,846 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,047 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 27,893 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,436 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 10,710 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: