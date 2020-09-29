By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is easing capacity limits at churches, starting this weekend.
In a release on Tuesday, Bishop David Zubik said churches will be allowed to increase attendance to 50 percent of maximum capacity, starting Saturday. Masks, social distancing and cleaning and sanitization procedures are still required, the release says.
The diocese says it is up to pastors to determine their own reopening plans “based on their particular spaces, resources, and staffing.”
“After a challenging six months learning how to adjust to safe gathering and worship during the COVID-19 pandemic, our clergy and our parishioners are better equipped to be able to support larger groups for in-person worship,” Zubik said in the release.
The special dispensation, which does not require Catholics to go to Mass during the pandemic, remains in place.
