PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Grab the umbrella as you head out the door this morning.

That’s something I haven’t advised you to do in over two weeks.

It will also be the first rain recorded at the Pittsburgh airport in more than two weeks. Crazy.

Today’s rain will go a long way in helping to alleviate abnormally dry conditions but more rain would be welcome.

As it stands, rain totals today for Allegheny County will likely stand at around 0.25″ to 0.4″.

It will be a soaking rain, with rain rates light enough to limit runoff.

The rain will be with us all day long today with places from Westmoreland County to the east having the best chance for afternoon rain.

It looks like everyone will see rain after 7:00 p.m. tonight, and that will be the best chance for rain through the day.

Rain should wrap up around midnight in Pittsburgh and by 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday for the entire area.

We will see sun Wednesday afternoon.

While the sun is expected to be out tomorrow, it won’t make much of a difference when it comes to temperatures.

Today’s high is expected to be near 60.

Wednesday’s and Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

The next rain chance comes on Friday and temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50’s for highs on Friday and Saturday.

