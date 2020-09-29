CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,305
The 51-year-old is wanted on multiple charges, including risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, after police say “hoarding conditions” were found inside her apartment.

Sharpsburg police say “hoarding conditions” were found inside the residence of Dawn Marie Ecker. As a result, her apartment was condemned.

Now police are looking for 51-year-old woman.

(Photo provided by Sharpsburg police)

There’s a warrant out for her arrest on multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person, along with multiple drug offenses.

Police say this happened on the 900 block of Penn Street in Sharpsburg on Aug. 26. They say Ecker fled apprehension, and she’s believed to be with her paramour, who is also under investigation.

