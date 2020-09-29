By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHARPSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman is wanted on an arrest warrant for multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, after police say “hoarding conditions” were found inside her apartment.
Sharpsburg police say “hoarding conditions” were found inside the residence of Dawn Marie Ecker. As a result, her apartment was condemned.
Now police are looking for 51-year-old woman.
There’s a warrant out for her arrest on multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of children, risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person, along with multiple drug offenses.
Police say this happened on the 900 block of Penn Street in Sharpsburg on Aug. 26. They say Ecker fled apprehension, and she’s believed to be with her paramour, who is also under investigation.
Royce Jones will have more on KDKA News at 6 p.m.
