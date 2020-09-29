PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The showdown in Cleveland is tonight between the candidates for President. So just what do people want to hear, and what do they expect to hear?

Here are the responses:

What do you want to hear?

“I would like to hear that there is a plan in place to help stop the pandemic.” – Megan Clista, Downtown

What do you expect to hear?

“I would say it’s going to be a little rough as we would anticipate because of all the tension in our country right now.” – Megan Clista, Downtown

What do you want to hear?

“I would love to hear the debates, just actual policy, I would love to hear a debate on thought and, and plans, not beliefs and and, and what you think is real.” – Jeff Barton, Oakmont

What do you expect to hear?

“I think we’re going to hear a lot of personal attacking and just low blow, try to get people riled up. And really not think about policy at all.” – Jeff Barton, Oakmont

What do you want to hear?

“I’d like to hear what each of them plans to do come November 4, regarding the pandemic, and what comes after that in terms of helping get the economy moving again.” – Dan Ayer, Southside

What do you expect to hear?

“I think we’re gonna hear a lot about Hunter Biden, I think we’re gonna hear a lot about people who don’t pay their taxes. And I think that’s probably about par for the course.” – Dan Ayer, Southside

What do you want to hear?

“I’d like to hear about what they’re gonna do about the Coronavirus and unemployment centers so high right now, and about like the health care and things like that.” – Daniel Mangan, Homeless

What do you expect to hear?

“Probably none of those topics that really matter.” – Daniel Mangan, Homeless

What do you want to hear?

“I’d like to know what they intend to do about our economy. I’d like to know what they intend to do about our workforce. Also the health care I think everybody needs to have affordable health care however they need to make that happen. I think they need to address that.” – Rick Barnett, Downtown

What do you expect to hear?

“I think it’s gonna be more of a slam fest than it is anything else he can do? You know, I’m saying it’s more of a personal nature than a political thing.” – Rick Barnett, Downtown

What do you want to hear?

“The Coronavirus the safety of our country, not just Corona, but internationally. I want their honesty.” – Christy Zambrio, New Jersey

What do you expect to hear?

“Alot of smoke, a lot of them just being nasty to each other.”- Christy Zambrio, New Jersey

What do you expect to hear?

“I want to talk about like, what their plans are for schools and how they’re gonna like try to reopen them like around the country cuz it’s really important to me and my friends to like, go back to school for this year.” – Julia Zambrio, College Student

What do you expect to hear?

“Certainly not that.” – Julia Zambrio, College Student

What do you want to hear?

“I’d love to hear about each candidates plan to help veterans into better veterans care.” – Brandon Denton, Raleigh NC

What do you expect to hear?

“I think is going to get possibly a little personal start off right and then they’ll start throwing jabs in my opinion.” – Brandon Denton, Raleigh NC

What do you want to hear?

“I want to talk about change the things that’s going on in this country like race wise, we’re not getting any type of justice at all for nothing.” – Richard Rice, Downtown

What do you expect to hear?

“They’re gonna get on there and they’re gonna say all this for all these people to vote for them, and when they get in, they’re gonna do jack &%$#. So that’s that’s my honest opinion.” – Richard Rice, Downtown

What do you want to hear?

“Healthcare and the racial divide in America. that’s been happening.” – Alex Thomas, West Mifflin

What do you expect to hear?

“I think they’re both very out of touch and I think they’re just going to be rambling. not focusing on the real issues unfortunately.” – Alex Thomas, West Mifflin

What do you want to hear?

“Pretty much like the community and everything about the protest and that’s been going on.” – Yaraina Ford, Hazelwood

What do you expect to hear?

“I think they’re gonna be going at each other.” – Yaraina Ford, Hazelwood

The responses can be summed up quite simply as high hopes and low expectations.

The debate is tonight at 9:00 p.m. in Cleveland and you can see it on KDKA-TV.