By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – As the Westmoreland Manor continues to test its resident and staff for coronavirus, seven more residents have tested positive.
The long-term care facility has another seven residents who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 54. About two dozen employees have also tested positive.
Members of the National Guard were called in to help with testing staff and residents. They arrived on Sunday.
Westmoreland Manor is continuing to test all staff and residents who test negative every three to seven days until it’s been two weeks since the most recent positive test result.
There are 336 residents at Westmoreland Manor. So far, no deaths have been reported.
