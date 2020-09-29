WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — Talks are set to resume between House Democrats and White House negotiators aiming to strike a bipartisan stimulus package deal.

This package being discussed is about $1.2 trillion less than than the HEROES Act that was passed in the spring by the House, but not in the Senate.

In May, Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) called on the Senate to pass that version of the HEROES Act.

This new package is calling for $2.2 trillion in Coronavirus relief funding.

House Democrats unveiled the package to try and get the White House negotiators to come and find a deal before the November election.

Here are some things the bill calls for:

$436 billion in emergency aid for state and local governments

$225 billion for school and child care

Another round of $1,200 stimulus checks for most Americans

Money to restore the $600 unemployment payments

$75 billion for Coronavirus testing

The package also calls for billions of dollars for housing assistance, the United States Postal Service, and elections.

Some experts say this price tag is too high for the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have spoken several times in recent days and are expected to meet again today.