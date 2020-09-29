Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Police in White Oak are asking for help to identify and find a suspicious man caught on surveillance video lingering outside of a home.
Investigators shared Ring doorbell video of the suspect on Facebook.
The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday at a home along Eisenhower Drive.
Police believe the man may have been involved in an attempted burglary.
If you think you know who he is, you’re asked to call White Oak Police at 412-672-9726.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.