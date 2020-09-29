CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,305
The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Monday at a home along Eisenhower Drive.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITE OAK (KDKA) — Police in White Oak are asking for help to identify and find a suspicious man caught on surveillance video lingering outside of a home.

Investigators shared Ring doorbell video of the suspect on Facebook.

Police believe the man may have been involved in an attempted burglary.

(Image Courtesy: White Oak Police/Ring/Facebook)

If you think you know who he is, you’re asked to call White Oak Police at 412-672-9726.

