By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – A fire forced a family of five from their home in Castle Shannon.
The fire began in a basement game room at their home on Arch Street.
According to the fire chief, an elderly woman refused to leave the home but paramedics were eventually able to get her out of the home.
Along with the family, four pets were also able to escape safely, but four other pets are missing at this time.
A fire truck from the Whitehall Fire Company was also damaged in a crash as it was on its way to the fire.
The crash happened at Grove Road and Library Road.
One person was treated at the scene and the fire truck was being towed from the scene.
