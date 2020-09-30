By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Clairton has canceled Saturday’s football game against Bishop Canevin because several players are displaying symptoms related to the coronavirus.
The district says it is a precaution, and that no student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19. The team announced Wednesday that Saturday’s game and the next week of practices are now off.
Please see the following statement from Clairton City School District. pic.twitter.com/0t06ZZtvoW
— Clairton Bears (@CCSDathletes) October 1, 2020
The district released a statement on Twitter, saying:
The Clairton City School District will be canelling (sic) football practice for the next week including this Saturday’s game against Bishop Canevin High School. We are taking these precautionary actions in response to several athletes showing symptoms that may be related to COVID-19. We are following health and safety protocols and have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time. As always, the health and safety of our students is our top priority.
