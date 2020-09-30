CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 More Cases, Bringing Countywide Total To 12,305
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is getting into the fall spirit this week with a recipe for Pumpkin Bread!

Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
  • 1 cup pumpkin purée
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

For the topping:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°. Butter and flour a non-stick 8“-x-4” loaf pan. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate large bowl using a hand mixer, beat melted butter, sugar, pumpkin puree, sour cream, eggs, and vanilla. Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients until just combined

Make topping:

In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients until large clumps form.

Transfer batter to prepared pan then scatter topping on top. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

