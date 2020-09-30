PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is getting into the fall spirit this week with a recipe for Pumpkin Bread!
Pumpkin Bread
Ingredients:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- 1 ¼ cups granulated sugar
- 1 cup pumpkin purée
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
For the topping:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup butter, softened
- 1/2 cup lightly packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°. Butter and flour a non-stick 8“-x-4” loaf pan. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.
In a separate large bowl using a hand mixer, beat melted butter, sugar, pumpkin puree, sour cream, eggs, and vanilla. Gradually add dry ingredients to wet ingredients until just combined
Make topping:
In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients until large clumps form.
Transfer batter to prepared pan then scatter topping on top. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean, about 1 hour and 10 minutes.
