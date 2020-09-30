Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh has decided to close for good.
Pork & Beans, located on 6th Street downtown, posted the announcement to their Instagram page.
“We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our dedicated staff and loyal guests. We’ve made the difficult decision to retire Pork & Beans, but all the wonderful friends and memories made will last a lifetime. Thank you so much for everything.”
Pork & Beans served up Texas-inspired barbecue dishes.
It was voted the best barbecue in Pittsburgh in 2017’s Pittsburgh Magazine’s Reader’s Poll.
