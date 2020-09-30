CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Steelers Game Postponed Due To Outbreak In Titans Organization
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Restaurant officials made the announcement on social media: "We’ve made the difficult decision to retire Pork & Beans."
Filed Under:Downtown Pittsburgh, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A popular restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh has decided to close for good.

Pork & Beans, located on 6th Street downtown, posted the announcement to their Instagram page.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our dedicated staff and loyal guests. We’ve made the difficult decision to retire Pork & Beans, but all the wonderful friends and memories made will last a lifetime. Thank you so much for everything.”

Pork & Beans served up Texas-inspired barbecue dishes.

It was voted the best barbecue in Pittsburgh in 2017’s Pittsburgh Magazine’s Reader’s Poll.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments