PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday is another day to grab the umbrella.
It looks like rain showers will arrive after 7:00 p.m. and this means the day will be without seeing any rainfall.
However, once it arrives, there will be light showers and drizzle.
Rain totals will be low, likely less than a tenth of an inch.
Other than another chance for rain, it will also be a windy afternoon with wind speeds possibly topping 20 miles per hour.
High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid-60s and there will be plenty of sunshine heading into the afternoon.
Looking ahead, low rain chances will stick around both on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will also remain a couple of degrees below the seasonal average for this time of year.
