By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A non-profit group called World Central Kitchen plans to feed people for free on Election Day.
Organizers plan to offer free meals at polling stations around the country on Nov. 3, as well as on early voting days in some states. They’re teaming up with local food trucks and restaurants to deliver the meals.
Voters of America! Today on #NationalVoterRegistrationDay I’m announcing #ChefsForThePolls: @WCKitchen & partners will mobilize restaurants, food trucks & chefs to provide meals to long lines at polling places nationwide. Visit https://t.co/2itJsdis9W for more info + to join us! pic.twitter.com/uNtzv6UaD8
— Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) September 23, 2020
The organization hopes to give a little boost to people who take time out of their day to go to the polls.
If you want to learn more about the program — including how you can donate fresh meals — you can go online.
