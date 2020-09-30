CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Steelers Game Postponed Due To Outbreak In Titans Organization
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A non-profit group called World Central Kitchen plans to feed people for free on Election Day.

Organizers plan to offer free meals at polling stations around the country on Nov. 3, as well as on early voting days in some states. They’re teaming up with local food trucks and restaurants to deliver the meals.

The organization hopes to give a little boost to people who take time out of their day to go to the polls.

If you want to learn more about the program — including how you can donate fresh meals — you can go online.

