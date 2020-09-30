Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) – The Freedom Area School District has confirmed that a “few of the the athletes on our girl’s volleyball and soccer teams have tested positive for COVID-19.”
In a letter to families from Superintendent Jeffery Fuller, the district said it had been alerted to the postive cases of coronavirus.
“After speaking to the Department of Health, those students and their families have been asked to self-quarantine,” the letter read.
All activities for both of the teams have been canceled through October 5 in order to mitigate the spread.
The district also urged students to take precautions when in groups, wear masks when in public, and to social distance when possible.
