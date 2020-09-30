By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden virtually talked with Mister Rogers’ widow, Joanne, while in Latrobe Wednesday.
According to pool reports, Biden and his wife Jill, along with former Pittsburgh Steeler Franco Harris, were slated to video chat with Joanne Rogers in Fred Rogers’ hometown of Latrobe.
Joe Biden FaceTimes with the widow of Mr. Rogers during a brief campaign stop in Latrobe, Pa. pic.twitter.com/aK7BXJspaA
— Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020
In an interview earlier this month, Joanne described herself as a “very big Biden fan.” In the same interview, she criticized President Trump, saying he’s “just a horrible person.”
The Democratic presidential nominee took a 10-hour train tour Wednesday, going from Ohio into Pennsylvania.
He traveled from Pittsburgh to Greensburg by train, then got off and bused to Latrobe, where he picked up the train again, headed for Johnstown.
You must log in to post a comment.