By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two new developers have taken on the redevelopment of the former Kaufmann’s building in downtown Pittsburgh.

Their plans include a rooftop ice skating rink, according to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The developers will pour nearly $40 million into the building’s rehab.

Along with new office space and the already-announced Target store, two more unnamed major retailers are supposed to move in. Developers told the Post-Gazette that the outdoor rink would be open to the public in the colder months, and they are reaching out to schools to see if they would want to use it.

“We want to create rooftop no one in Pittsburgh has ever seen before. There won’t be a single building to have this kind of amenity,” said Dean Adler, CEO and co-founder of Lubert Adler, one of the developers.